CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Davis Creek Rd., also known as Alternate Rt. 10, is closed in Cabell County after a crash.

The crash happened near Edens Branch Rd. just before midnight Thursday night.

Dispatchers say the crash knocked down utility lines.

One person was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear how long it will take to reopen the road.

