Heightened patrols at Old Logan Rd intersection with light installation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deadly accidents at U.S. 119 and Old Logan Rd. hit close to home for Sgt. Jamie Harris.

Troopers including Harris, who is with the WVSP Logan detachment as the commander, said they have worked multiple fatalities at the intersection.

“We just want people to be aware of the installation of the traffic lights that we will be out in force and, even more so than normal, to try to make people aware of the new installation and to try and get people’s speeds down,” said Harris. “What we like least of all is knocking on someone’s door and letting them know that one of their loved ones is not coming home.”

When the traffic lights began flashing Wednesday, Harris said their detachment heightened patrols in the area.

“Everyone is familiar with the number of accidents and incidents in the area. It, of course, is a concern for the West Virginia State Police,” said Harris. “Anytime we have a change in traffic patterns or a change with an installation like something like a traffic light, it can create and increase accidents.”

Harris said the traffic lights will hopefully save lives. He wants drivers to be aware of the new traffic pattern and reduce speeds.

A DOH spokesperson said the lights at the intersection will be fully functional within the next two weeks.

Harris said at the busiest 12 hours of the day, troopers will be heightening patrols between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Those patrols began Wednesday and Harris said a high number of speeders were stopped.

“During that time we conducted 58 traffic stops alone, primarily those were all related to speed,” said Harris. “That is quite a bit for a short time period.”

Coming down the mountain heading north on 119 is where Harris said he is concerned the most.

“As they travel north on 119 as they are coming around the curb, their visibility is going to be somewhat limited and traffic has a great likelihood of backing up before they even approach the traffic lights to see that the lights are red.”

