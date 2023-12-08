Holiday Home Tour fundraiser for Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can see some beautiful holiday decorations this weekend - while also helping out pets in need.

Martha Cummings and Michele Endicott from Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about their annual Holiday Home Tour fundraiser.

They also brought along Perry the dog to give an update on his leg surgeries since his visit on First Look at Four last year. You can see our previous coverage here.

