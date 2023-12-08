Hot air balloon makes hard landing in neighborhood

The pilot was trying to land in a nearby field when the breeze pushed it toward a neighborhood. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a neighborhood in Phoenix on Thursday.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17.

Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. said nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt.

Michael England, a pilot with Hot Air Expeditions, told KPHO that the balloon was getting low on fuel and attempting to land in a nearby open field when the wind shifted. Even with the slightly changed trajectory, he said the basket was already on the ground when the balloon snagged the street light.

“Everyone had fun, and everyone stayed safe,” England said, despite the unexpected circumstances.

Arizona Public Service also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

