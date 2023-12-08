Man arrested for child sexual abuse material

He was arrested and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail while awaiting arraignment.
He was arrested and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail while awaiting arraignment.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Madison detachment say they executed a search warrant at 114 Riverside Drive in the Madison community of Boone County.

Gregory Neal Hager was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Child sexual abuse material depicting a known juvenile victim was located on an electronic storage device in Gregory Neal Hager’s home, WVSP says.

He was arrested and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Arrest made in Gallia County homicide investigation
.
Gov. Justice appoints judge for the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit

Latest News

Kid's Sale on First Look at Four
Kid’s Sale on First Look at Four
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Holiday Home Tour fundraiser for Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets
Holiday Home Tour fundraiser for Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Kanawha County
One injured in stabbing