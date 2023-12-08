Man killed in South Charleston shooting

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. along 1st Avenue, near the train tracks.

The victim had a bike, but officers do not think the person was shot while riding the bike.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, according to the police department.

The South Charleston Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.

Officers say there is no threat to the public.

Further information has not been released.

