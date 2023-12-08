Old Colony Company of Huntington on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of big decisions to be made when you’re looking to buy a home. One of those decisions - choosing the right real estate agent.

Todd Nelson from Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with his clients Lee and Cindy Campbell to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Arrest made in Gallia County homicide investigation
.
Gov. Justice appoints judge for the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit

Latest News

'A Cozy Finale' with Alchemy Theatre
‘A Cozy Finale’ with Alchemy Theatre
(Source: MGN)
Ramp closures on I-64 in Charleston
Kid's Sale on First Look at Four
Kid’s Sale on First Look at Four
He was arrested and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail while awaiting arraignment.
Man arrested for child sexual abuse material