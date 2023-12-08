One injured in stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured early Friday morning in a stabbing.

It happened just before 12:30 in the 900 block of Pinewood Dr. in Institute. Dispatchers say one person was injured. That person is responsive and receiving treatment. Dispatchers say there is no information available about a possible suspect at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.