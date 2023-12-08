One injured in stabbing

One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Kanawha County
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Kanawha County(KWCH)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured early Friday morning in a stabbing.

It happened just before 12:30 in the 900 block of Pinewood Dr. in Institute. Dispatchers say one person was injured. That person is responsive and receiving treatment. Dispatchers say there is no information available about a possible suspect at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Arrest made in Gallia County homicide investigation
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash

Latest News

Alternate Rt. 10 is closed after a crash late Thursday night in Cabell County
Crash closes Alt. Rt. 10
Top 10 Friday ahead
First Warning Forecast
Many drivers have been caught off guard this week following a change to a construction zone on...
Contraflow confusion
Many drivers have been caught off guard this week following a change to a construction zone on...
Contraflow confusion