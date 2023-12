CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The on-ramp from US 119 (Corridor G) to Interstate 64, and the off-ramp from Interstate 64 to Virginia Street (Exit 58B), in Charleston, will be closed on Friday, December 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. to repair potholes.

