Road work, appliance repair underway following Mountaineer Gas outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Almost a month after the start of the Mountaineer Gas outage on Charleston’s West Side, crews remain at work patching holes dug up across the area.

Mountaineer Gas said natural gas service has been available to 100 percent of West Side customers since Nov. 24.

As of Thursday, Mountaineer Gas estimated about 50 customers are awaiting inspection to have their service restored.

Michael Burrows said he was without gas for about a week at the start of the outage, saying simple tasks were challenging.

“We were cooking supper and then, all of a sudden, we just didn’t have gas to the stove. We didn’t know what was going on. So I started looking at where and we’d have gas anywhere in the house,” he recalled. “We had no hot water. My wife’s sister lives on the hill, she would go over there and take showers of course. I heated mine up on little Coleman stove. I had put in a gallon jug and just got in the shower and up and over and took my shower.

Mountaineer Gas said Thursday there are 12 HVAC contractors as well as company employees working to restore appliances damaged by water.

Burrows said now he is waiting for his upstairs gas stove to be repaired.

“My grandson stays up there now, and it’s kind of cold up there. He’s got a little ceramic heater up there that keeps it semi-warm. But you know, it’s, it’s a challenge.

Mountaineer Gas said work to fill the holes that were dug during the outage will continue throughout the next week. In the meantime, Burrows said as he waits for a working stove he hopes nothing like this ever happens again.

“I hope and pray nothing like this happens again. But, if it does, I hope everybody works faster and works together.”

Mountaineer Gas emphasized customers should not turn their service on themselves or try to use an appliance until a company employee or contractor inspects them.

