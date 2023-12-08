WSAZ Investigates | PSC seeks information in gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission has made its official request for information stemming from last month’s gas outage, which left more than 1,000 customers without natural gas on Charleston’s West Side.

For weeks, officials have said the natural gas outage was the result of a Nov. 10 water main break, where water infiltrated more than 40 miles of gas line.

West Virginia American Water has confirmed a water main break happened that day, but has repeatedly said it is unable to comment on assumptions or speculation on how the gas outage may have occurred.

The situation leading the Governor to declare a state of emergency ordering PSC to investigate, the commission launching that investigation and giving staff until early December to make recommendations for information and evidence that it will want from both companies.

That request for information and evidence came Wednesday.

It asks West Virginia American for 18 items spread across three pages, while requesting just two items from Mountaineer Gas.

The items sought from Mountaineer Gas, also requested from the water company -- a complete timeline of events related to the Nov. 10 incident and gas outage, as well as any written communication between the companies concerning the incident.

Beyond those documents, PSC is asking for much more from West Virginia American Water, including specific items related to its West Side distribution system. That includes a map of the system with the size of water lines and specifics related to pressure, as well as a three-year list of boil water advisories, leaks and water main breaks and the volume of water sold and lost over that time period.

PSC is also asking for historic information on and the opportunity to inspect a water main at Beatrice and Madison Streets, where PSC officials have told WSAZ that staff believes the gas outage and water main break started Nov. 10.

West Virginia American Water saying the 34-year-old water main had no history of prior breaks.

All of that, in addition to other items PSC staff initially wanted both companies to preserve last month, but those Items now only being requested of West Virginia American Water. That list includes customer service calls and complaints, internal company communications, inspection and maintenance records, policies and procedures, investigation notes and on-site photographs.

WSAZ reached out to West Virginia American Water about the difference in what the PSC wants to see from the water company as compared to information sought from Mountaineer Gas.

A West Virginia American spokesperson writing back that West Virginia American remains committed to the PSC Investigation and saying, in part, “the company is concerned by the lack of questions regarding the actions or inactions of Mountaineer Gas in this matter and hopes there will be opportunity for the gas company to answer for their part in this outage during the process of this investigation. Until there is a full investigation of the incident, involving both utilities, prematurely declaring what caused this incident will not be helpful to prevent such an event in the future.”

PSC staff estimating it could take six to eight months, or longer, to process the full investigation.

Both companies have until Noon, Dec. 26 to turn over the information. Any objections must be filed in 14 days.

