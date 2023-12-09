Colder air comes rushing back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following another “spring in December” day on Saturday, wintry air comes roaring back on Sunday as a strong cold front sweeps through. Rain is expected for much of the day and will change over to snow across eastern portions of West Virginia late Sunday evening and overnight. After the chill for the start of the week, seasonable conditions return by the end with tranquil conditions.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms favor Ohio and northern Kentucky initially Saturday evening then push eastward towards midnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A steadier rain continues Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 40s by dawn.

Temperatures keep dropping all day on Sunday and hang out in the 30s much of the afternoon. Showers are expected for a better part of the day.

Sunday night sees rain changing to snow, particularly along and east of I-79. Accumulations are confined to the higher elevations. Low temperatures fall close to freezing (32 degrees).

On Monday, expect clouds and flurries in the morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures remain stuck in the low 40s.

Tranquil weather is in store from Tuesday through Friday with lots of sunshine each day. High temperatures generally rise to around 50 degrees every day, except for Wednesday when they will be in the upper 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy and dry day on Saturday with high temperatures still around the 50-degree mark.

