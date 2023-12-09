Hometown Hero | Chloe Stuckey

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving and Christmas time are a great way to end the year, and with that comes an incredible amount of good will.

Chloe Stuckey, our latest Hometown Hero, got our attention by helping feed the hungry in her community -- and she’s only 12 years old.

For more about Chloe’s inspiring story from Jim Treacy, click on the video link.

