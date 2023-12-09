Hometown Hero | Chloe Stuckey

Chloe Stuckey, our latest Hometown Hero, got our attention by helping feed the hungry in her community -- and she’s only 12 years old.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving and Christmas time are a great way to end the year, and with that comes an incredible amount of good will.

For more about Chloe’s inspiring story from Jim Treacy, click on the video link.

