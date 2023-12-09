Man’s body found under 4 feet of debris in home: ‘I could smell the foul odor’

HOUSTON (KTRK) - The clutter was so dense in a northwest Houston home, police called on the search and rescue group Texas EquuSearch to locate a man’s body.

Hazmat suits, gloves and masks were a must to enter the townhome on Witte Road. There was nowhere to walk with trash, boxes, and mounds of food and paper goods piled from floor to ceiling.

“I don’t understand how anyone could live in those conditions,” neighbor Neil Zimmerman said.

The scene developed throughout the day on Friday.

Neighbors haven’t seen the homeowner in months. That’s not necessarily unusual, but there was a lingering smell.

Homeowners association member Luis Miranda was tasked with checking it out.

“When I knocked, as soon as I opened the screen, I could smell the foul odor,” Miranda described.

Rats greeted them at the back of the townhome where they couldn’t find the 76-year-old resident.

Houston police called Texas EquuSearch to help. The cadaver dog did his job finding the body of the missing man.

“He was down there probably about 4 feet. I didn’t think we were going to get all the boxes out of the way,” Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch, said. “They just caved in on them.”

The medical examiner removed the man’s body. His cause of death will be determined.

“Just when we think we’ve seen everything, we get called and we know we haven’t seen everything,” Miller said.

According to neighbors, the hoarding had been an ongoing issue for more than five years. They tried to help the man before. Most recently, Miranda said a state agency started to clean out the debris.

“They took about three trash bins out of there, but once they started killing the rats off, he got upset so they made us leave,” Miranda said.

On Friday, there were a series of phone calls to city departments asking for help with the clutter left behind, but nothing came.

So, residents had to glove and mask up to put it all back themselves.

The homeowners association will likely have to foot the pricey hazmat cleanup bill, board members say. They appreciate the Texas EquuSearch response and wish they could have helped their neighbor sooner.

“It is super sad nobody is here to claim him or check up on him,” Miranda added. “I don’t know. I feel like we did what we could, but we just had nowhere else to go. We tried everyone in the city of Houston. We just couldn’t get help for him.”

