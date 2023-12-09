Marshall wins thriller in Athens

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST
ATHENS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd earned rivalry bragging rights in Athens on Saturday night. In the final minute of regulation, Marshall trailed Ohio 69-68. Obinna Anochili-Killen buried a three-pointer with 20.9 seconds on the clock to give the Herd a two-point lead and it was a lead they would not surrender.

Marshall sealed the deal at the free throw line and claimed the victory over the Bobcats 74 to 69. The Thundering Herd improve to 3-6 and travel to play the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday.

