Police investigating attempted restaurant robbery

Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in the Kanawha City area.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday night at a Little Caesars Pizza location.

Officers say an unknown suspect attempted to steal a cash register.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue. That’s in the Kanawha City area.

Additional details are unavailable now.

