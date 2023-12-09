Sen. Manchin tours South Charleston postal service plant amid consolidation concerns

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Friday toured the South Charleston Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center.

Before walking inside, Manchin answered questions about the future of the facility.

“I just don’t know the scope of what changes are going to be made yet. That has not been known to me,” Manchin said.

Employees, union representatives, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and Gov. Jim Justice have all had concerns about the plant’s possible consolidation.

Employees said the news of the possible consolidation was given to them the day before Thanksgiving as part of a review of the facility.

“It is quite large, and it is quite instrumental for this whole part of the region, not just West Virginia, but a lot of other areas depend on it, too,” Manchin said.

The postal service announced last week there will ne no job losses at the plant, but Sen. Manchin said there will be changes to the facility.

“Could there be a reassignment, not being laid off, but people have to go somewhere different? What I am understanding is there is going to be an awful lot of investments made and expansion of what type of services,” Manchin said.

The review is part of a $40-billion plan to modernize the nation’s postal service.

“They are in the review. They have been in it, and there has been some adjustments and changes being made all through the postal service all over the country, not just in West Virginia, but they know how important it is and rural America has to be served,” Manchin said.

For previous coverage >>> USPS announces no local jobs at stake

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.