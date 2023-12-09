Springy weather Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures are set to soar into the 60s again Saturday afternoon as early showers give way to breaks in the clouds later on. Then, the springy feel comes to an abrupt end on Sunday as a passing cold front brings more rain and a sharp drop in temperatures. The rain changes over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning, though accumulations are mainly confined to the mountains. After a chilled start to the work week, milder air returns towards the end with several days of sunshine.

Saturday morning starts with rain showers and temperatures around 50 degrees as a southerly breeze kicks in.

By midday Saturday, rain scatters out, giving way to a mainly dry afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Breaks in the clouds and a gusty south breeze are also expected.

Saturday evening stays dry initially then turns damp again as rain pushes in from the west. A couple rumbles of thunder are also possible. Temperatures fall slightly to the upper 50s by midnight.

Rain continues Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 40s by dawn.

Temperatures continue dropping all day on Sunday and hang out in the 30s much of the afternoon. Showers are expected for a better part of the day.

Sunday night sees rain changing to snow, particularly east of I-77. Accumulations are confined to the higher elevations. Low temperatures fall close to freezing (32 degrees).

On Monday, expect clouds and flurries in the morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures remain stuck in the low 40s.

Tranquil weather is in store from Tuesday through Friday with lots of sunshine each day. High temperatures rise to the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, and low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

