Wild Weather Swings This Weekend

Weekend starts spring ends wintry.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This middle weekend of December is sure to both please and annoy us weather-wise. Let’s start with the niceties as Saturday sports a warming south breeze and highs in the 60s to near 70. Skies will be dull at times as clouds pass but brighter other times as the sun breaks thru the clouds. Saturday parades in Hurricane (high noon) and Wayne (6pm) will feature temperatures more typical of Easter.

Saturday night Christmas parties will see showers crossing the region. So wet roads can be expected as we march toward midnight. Overnight into Sunday a steady, soaking rain will lock in. Oddly temperatures will start near 50 pre-dawn then fall steadily all day long. The mention of wet snow continues in the forecast as cold air sweeps in and tries to catch up to the falling rain. If the transition from rain to snow occurs swiftly, then a broad brushed coating of snow on cars, grass and rooftops would occur. A slower changeover and shorter duration of wet snow would lessen the risk of a coating. Of course wet snow accumulations are likely in mountainous West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Arrest made in Gallia County homicide investigation
Boone County man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

First Warning Forecast (12-8-23)
First Warning Forecast | Looking nice on Friday...Breezy and rainy weekend
Sunny times
Top 10 Friday ahead
Warming trend into weekend, then beware!
Milder trend into weekend, then beware!
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
Warm up into weekend, then beware!