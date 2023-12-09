Wild Weather Swings This Weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This middle weekend of December is sure to both please and annoy us weather-wise. Let’s start with the niceties as Saturday sports a warming south breeze and highs in the 60s to near 70. Skies will be dull at times as clouds pass but brighter other times as the sun breaks thru the clouds. Saturday parades in Hurricane (high noon) and Wayne (6pm) will feature temperatures more typical of Easter.

Saturday night Christmas parties will see showers crossing the region. So wet roads can be expected as we march toward midnight. Overnight into Sunday a steady, soaking rain will lock in. Oddly temperatures will start near 50 pre-dawn then fall steadily all day long. The mention of wet snow continues in the forecast as cold air sweeps in and tries to catch up to the falling rain. If the transition from rain to snow occurs swiftly, then a broad brushed coating of snow on cars, grass and rooftops would occur. A slower changeover and shorter duration of wet snow would lessen the risk of a coating. Of course wet snow accumulations are likely in mountainous West Virginia.

