3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
Two people of interest are wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a man in South...
2 people of interest wanted in deadly shooting
Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in the...
Police investigating attempted restaurant robbery
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Kanawha County
One injured in stabbing
Alternate Rt. 10 reopen after a crash late Thursday night in Cabell County
Alt. Rt. 10 reopen following crash

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Road closed due to crash
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war