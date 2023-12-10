Chilled start to work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cold front that crossed on Sunday brought the return of a typical December chill that was certainly lacking the past couple of days. This chill lingers on Monday, then seasonable air returns for the remainder of the week with temperatures staying fairly steady. Dry conditions are also expected until the end of next weekend when a storm system moves close by.

Sunday evening sees rain showers changing to snow showers across the mountains of West Virginia as temperatures drop. Elsewhere, dry conditions are expected under a thick overcast as temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight.

For Sunday night, there will be times of flurries in the lower elevations, though accumulation is unlikely. Low temperatures fall to near freezing (32 degrees).

On Monday, expect clouds and flurries in the morning, followed by partial clearing during the afternoon. Flurries may linger longer across eastern parts of the region. High temperatures remain stuck near 40 degrees.

Tranquil weather is in store from Tuesday through Saturday with lots of sunshine each day. High temperatures generally rise to around 50 degrees every day, except for Wednesday and Thursday when they will be in the upper 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with a couple showers possible late in the day. High temperatures still hover around the 50-degree mark.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.