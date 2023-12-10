Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Governor Julian Morton Carroll died Sunday at the age of 92.

Carroll was elected as Lieutenant Governor before he succeeded Gov. Wendell Ford in 1974. Carroll won a full term as Governor in 1975, serving until 1979.

Julian Carroll also served five terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He would also go on to serve in the Kentucky Senate from 2004 to 2020.

A statement from Carroll’s family says he passed away early Sunday morning at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of our father, Julian Morton Carroll, who dedicated almost two-thirds of his life to being a committed public servant to this great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” according to the family statement. “As a family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that we grieve the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reacted Sunday to the passing of former Governor Carroll. In a post to X Gov. Beshear said Carroll dedicated his career to public service.

Kentucky House of Representatives Speaker David Osborne issued a statement Sunday morning, offering condolences to Carroll’s family.

“Governor Carroll’s political life spanned more than six decades and included service in the Kentucky House and Senate, as well as terms as Lieutenant Governor and Governor,” said Osborne. “May his family find comfort in that service, as well as in knowing he is once again reunited with his wife, Charlann and son, Brad.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Details on the arrangements are expected to be released Monday.

