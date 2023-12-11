Hurricane Christmas Parade

Where Santa and Whosville come together
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle Saturday of December is reserved for Christmas parades across America. This past Saturday, Hurricane hosted a gala gathering of civic minded townspeople who enjoy life in small town USA. Among the attractions, the town Chorus, the high school band, a host of youth floats and of course the triumphant return of Santa Claus from the North Pole. Tony takes us to Main Street where a touch of Dr. Seuss was sprinkled through the parade!

