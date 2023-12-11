‘It’s so magical’: Children with medical needs get surprise plane ride to the North Pole

The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at the Kansas City International Airport and “landed” at A20. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Grace Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Dozens of children in Missouri diagnosed with medical conditions got the experience of a lifetime as they were taken to the North Pole in a mock flight.

Shadow Buddies Foundation teamed up with Delta Airlines to transform a terminal into a winter wonderland.

The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at the Kansas City International Airport and “landed” at A20, taking a magical trip around the tarmac.

The winter wonderland, along with Santa Claus, was waiting for the 50 kids as they arrived at the North Pole.

The founder of Shadow Buddies, Marty Postlethwait, said it was a pure joy to organize the event.

“It’s so magical for so many families, especially during the holidays; it’s just a lot of stress when you are dealing with so many medical conditions, kids that have gone through chronic treatments,” Postlethwait told KCTV. “Our goal today was to help brighten the lives and bring a smile, not only to the kids who are going through a medical situation, but their family.”

Hannah Winter is one parent who got to experience the trip with her daughter, Florence. She said it was a blessing.

“We get to celebrate Christmas in a very special way,” Winter said. “It’s a lot having a child like this and wanting the best for her, wanting her to feel special, and not having a lot of opportunities.”

The flight also brought together a father, Michael Moffet, and his son, Ryan Moffett. The two were the plane’s pilots.

“I never thought we would be able to do something like this,” Ryan Moffett said.

As the two spread Christmas cheer everywhere, the two said it was their most memorable flight together.

“We just appreciate so much the effort that so many people made to make a difference in other people’s lives, and we’ll remember this forever,” Micheal Moffett said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in the...
Police investigating attempted restaurant robbery
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Sen. Manchin tours South Charleston postal service plant amid consolidation concerns
Sen. Manchin tours South Charleston postal service plant amid consolidation concerns

Latest News

Community members dropped off donations at Lavalette Elementary on Saturday to replace the...
Community donates toys to replace ones lost in fire
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest
FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western...
Divers recover the seventh of 8 crew members killed in crash of a US military Osprey off Japan
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods