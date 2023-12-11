Judge strikes down bill funding charter schools in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A judge struck down a bill that would have funded charter schools in Kentucky.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued a ruling Monday morning finding House Bill 9 unconstitutional.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill.

The Republican-led General Assembly voted to override that veto.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Education provided a statement:

The General Assembly makes the laws in Kentucky and the judicial branch interprets those laws. The court has reached a decision on House Bill 9 and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will not be appealing the court’s ruling. However, other parties to the lawsuit may take further action.

There are currently no charter schools in Kentucky.

The Madison County Board of Education had been reviewing an application for Lafontaine Preparatory School to become the first charter school in the state.

