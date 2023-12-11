Keeping seniors safe: Lawrence County EMS responding to more falls

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - As we’re getting our homes decorated for the holiday season, it’s important to think about how the extra décor can effect the safety of those in your home, especially seniors.

Lawrence County EMS reports around 11 percent of their calls from the last year have been for falls alone.

“Those falls are really detrimental to our senior citizen friends,” said Bill Elliott, a paramedic for Lawrence County, Ohio EMS.

He recently put a call-out on social media, letting the public know how serious it is. They’ve been responding to too many falls.

“I had a shift where there were six calls, and five of them were falls,” said Elliott. “Three of those were fractures of some sort.”

Lawrence County EMS has responded to around 11,200 calls over the last year. Of those, 1,275 were falls.

“It seems like every year it gets worse and worse,” said Elliott. “11.3% of our runs this year have been falls.”

Elliott says education is key to fall prevention. Making sure you know what to keep out of your senior’s home.

“Throw rugs, throw them away. That’s the first thing I see when I walk in a patient’s house,” he said. “Whether it’s to the family or the patient, get rid of these throw rugs.”

Decorations are OK, as long as you keep a clear pathway.

Extra clutter can block pathways for feet, walkers and canes, and can make the home harder to navigate for those with poor eyesight.

“We have to be there for our patients and our senior friends, they depend on us,” Elliott said.

Paramedics also recommend getting your senior loved ones a “Life Alert” device, and making sure they know how to contact someone if they need help.

