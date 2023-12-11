Point Pleasant man accused of fatally stabbing father

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Vieth said a Saturday morning argument turned deadly.

Veith said an officer was dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue before 9:30 am Saturday and found 61-year-old Charles Neal Sr. covered in blood.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, while still responsive, Charles Sr. told the officer his son, Charles Neal Jr., stabbed him with a kitchen steak knife during a physical argument.

The criminal complaint states in part Charles Jr. had an “excited utterance” that “he stabbed Charles Lee Neal Sr. with a knife.”

Veith said once the scene was secured Charles Sr. was transported to Rivers Health but was later flown to a hospital in Huntington. Veith said Charles Sr. died from his injuries Sunday morning.

Jeremy Turner, a family friend of Charles Sr., said he had just spoken to him on Thanksgiving.

“He called and told me happy Thanksgiving, he was always giving people good advice, trying to get them to do better,” he recalled.

“He was an old-fashioned guy, a good friend if you stopped by and saw him he always made sure you had something to eat, cigarette, something to drink, if he was your friend, he was your friend, he definitely didn’t deserve to go like that. That’s messed up anyone to do that to him.”

Charles Neal Jr. is being held in the Western Regional Jail without bond. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.

