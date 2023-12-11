Quiet week ahead weather-wise

Travelers and shoppers delight
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle of December has arrived with little winter fanfare. So far, for most,  just some snow flurries have crossed the region on a few occasions. An exception of course is the mountains of West Virginia. Take Sunday night into early Monday when snow peppered down long and hard enough for a nice accumulation of snow. In case you are wondering then, we have gone more than 620 days without a big snowfall (4″ or more). Turns out, the risk of a “good” snow before Christmas are not good.

Tonight skies will clear and it will turn frosty cold. Low 25. Tuesday will feature blue skies with a gusty wind. Make sure you walk on the sunny side of the street with the wind at your back. That way you can enjoy the 50-degree high temperature.

The rest of the work and school week look fine with sunshiny days and highs 45-50. Frosty lows in the 20s will be the norm.

By the weekend, the weather is likely to hold dry with sunshine. We shall see if a southern storm is able to deliver some rain (not snow) by Sunday night-Monday. Early odds favor a flip of the coin on that.

So it’s a good time to be traveling and shopping two weeks before Christmas day.

