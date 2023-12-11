Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Looking for a cool spot for your next Christmas party? The crew at Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy can help!

Dave Willey and Bobby Walsh stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s on the menu this holiday season.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.