Tudor’s Biscuit World Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving a lucky person a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Elizabeth Epling, Marketing Manager at Tudor’s Biscuit World, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about their Golden Ticket Sweepstakes.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed after motorcycle crash
Christopher Taylor
Man in custody following deadly stabbing
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92

Latest News

Sal's Italian Eatery & Speakeasy on First Look at Four
Sal’s Italian Eatery & Speakeasy on First Look at Four
Police Lights Generic
Two arrested after high speed pursuit
Community members dropped off donations at Lavalette Elementary on Saturday to replace the...
Community donates toys to replace ones lost in fire
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 10
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 10