Beshear sworn in for second term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear got an early start to his second four-year term.

Beshear was sworn-in early Tuesday morning at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, a little more than a month after defeating Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.

Beshear’s first term was marked with several hurdles, including the Covid pandemic, tornadoes in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. Beshear, who was joined by his wife Britainey and their children for the swearing in, said he is looking forward to fulfilling his promises to the commonwealth.

“I am enthusiastic, excited and hopeful for all we will accomplish,” Beshear said. “Over the next four years, we will continue our record breaking economic win streak, and create the good-paying jobs that will create a good and promising future for every single Kentucky child.

“We will invest in our educators, continue building what were thought to be impossible infrastructure projects, and run high-speed internet to every home in the state.”

Beshear’s second inauguration will be Tuesday in Frankfort.

