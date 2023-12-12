Buffalo school project not included in SBA’s $111 million funding

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two years ago, WSAZ reported on how the Wayne County Board of Education was hoping to close the current Buffalo Elementary School and consolidate it with Buffalo Middle School across the street.

The elementary was built in 1960. Schools officials say it leaks, has sewage system problems, and its clay tiles are starting to collapse.

However, the board’s plan won’t become reality anytime soon.

The School Building Authority announced Monday more than $111 million is headed to 19 counties across West Virginia to fund new schools, improvements and renovations.

Mason, Jackson, and Logan counties are among those awarded funding, but not Wayne County, so Buffalo Elementary students will continue to call their current building home for the foreseeable future.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says while they’re disappointed their project wasn’t selected, they appreciate the SBA’s enormous challenge to consider funding requests from across the state with limited funds.

Jamie Longfellow has two kids who go to Buffalo Elementary.

“The kids deserve a nicer place to learn,” she said. “I’m pretty sad about it, because the building is in pretty bad shape. I was hoping my kids would be able to go to a better, nicer building with the same great staff they have now, but they’re going to be stuck in there probably for years and years to come.”

Stephanie Maynard has four kids. Three go to Buffalo Elementary, and one goes to Buffalo Middle. She says she was never on board with the idea of the elementary being added to the middle school.

“Honestly I’m not disappointed,” Maynard said Monday. “Let’s keep the younger kids together and older kids together, because what my older child has seen or heard, I don’t want my kindergartner to be exposed to.”

Alexander says the Wayne School Board will work to strengthen their application for future funding cycles.

