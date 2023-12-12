Community Health Worker program coming to Ironton

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It can be hard to find someone to trust when it comes to your health. Ohio University has been offering a program for the past few years to help with this issue. They have a program to certify community health workers -- and now it’s coming to Ironton at the Ohio University Southern campus.

Kerri Shaw is the program coordinator and said “so community health workers are front line health workers who are trusted members of their community -- and so unlike a lot of college courses the base line requirement is just that they come in with a high school diploma or equivalent of a GED.”

They can even help people find the doctors they need and provide transportation if that’s an issue for people.

“Maybe they’re a member of your church congregation -- those people that are just naturally go to’s for health advice, so we want to support those people and give them additional training,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the program will be hybrid of in-person and virtual classes for the Spring 2024 semester. This will be followed by hands-on experience right in the community.

“The training is really a lot of practical hands-on learning about how to work with the public, what are the resources available in your community? They learn some basic medical terminology in anatomy and physiology,” Shaw said.

Shaw said training will also include basic life support and taking vitals.

The community health workers will actually go with you to your appointment to help better explain your needs to the medical team.

Shaw said there are still plenty of other ways they will help the community as a whole.

“They have been found to be very effective in bridging that gap in under-resourced areas and rural areas especially,” Shaw said.

The university said the program gets moved around to different campuses often, and Ironton is just the newest.

Applications did close last week for this no cost program, but there is still time to make it onto the waitlist if you apply by Dec. 29.

This program has both federal and state funding.

For more information on this program and the application, visit their website.

