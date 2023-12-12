Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch.
They say a woman they’ve identified as Marquita Gannon-Fleming is suspected of stealing the Christmas tree on display near the town of Dingess.
Investigators say the tree was taken sometime between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday close to the tunnel in the Dingess area.
Video surveillance shows the tree strapped to the top of a car.
Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say Fleming is wanted for petit larceny and conspiracy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300.
