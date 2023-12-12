Huntington Police spreading holiday cheer with kids’ Christmas party

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s an event Huntington Police officers say they look forward to every year: an annual Christmas party that aims to provide kids in need with a basket of gifts and memories.

The Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 spends the year fundraising with motorcycle rides and other events.

The Huntington Police Department says children in need are chosen from elementary schools located within the city of Huntington -- picked by the teachers at the schools.

On this day, more than 200 of those kids will get to experience the joy of Christmas, treated to pizza, candy, cookies and pictures with Santa.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.