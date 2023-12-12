Kentucky Inauguration Day celebrations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Tuesday, Dec. 12 marks the 62nd Inauguration Day in Kentucky.

Events began early Tuesday morning as Gov. Beshear was sworn-in at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, a little more than a month after defeating Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.

Beshear’s first term was marked with several hurdles, including the Covid pandemic, tornadoes in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. Beshear, who was joined by his wife Britainey and their children for the swearing in, said he is looking forward to fulfilling his promises to the commonwealth.

“I am enthusiastic, excited and hopeful for all we will accomplish,” Beshear said. “Over the next four years, we will continue our record-breaking economic winning streak, and create good-paying jobs that will create a good and promising future for every single Kentucky child,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will invest in our educators, continue building what were thought to be impossible infrastructure projects, and run high-speed internet to every home in the state.”

At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the festivities began with a time-honored tradition, as a delegation of Frankfort residents brought country ham, beaten biscuits and white cake to the Beshear family at the Governor’s Mansion. This tradition, which has been followed for more than 100 years, is said to have started when an outgoing first lady left a baked ham, cake and a platter of beaten biscuits on the dining table for the incoming first family.

Also, at 8:30 a.m., Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and her family attended a breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

About an hour later, a worship service was held at First Christian Church and then Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman traveled to the inaugural parade route. Health care workers and public school educators served as the parade’s grand marshals.

The public swearing-in ceremony began at 2 p.m. It will feature a musical performance by Tyler Childers and a reading by Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House.

WATCH HERE

The Grand March will begin at 6 p.m. and due to overwhelming interest and space restrictions, the inaugural ball is a ticked event and is already at capacity.

“Inauguration Day will be a celebration of the Team Kentucky spirit that moves us Forward, Together,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our health care heroes and public school educators will serve as the parade’s grand marshals, and we’ll have incredible Kentucky artists and community leaders sharing their talents throughout the day.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.