WSAZ Investigates | Utility presidents testify in gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two utility executives testified before lawmakers Monday about a water main break that infiltrated more than 40 miles of gas line in November, cutting natural gas service to more than 1,000 customers across Charleston’s West Side.

Mountaineer Gas Company President David Lokant said the impact stretched from Patrick Street east to Interstate 64 near downtown Charleston.

“Everywhere we would go, everywhere we would make a cut water would come out,” Lokant told lawmakers. “So there was gallons, and gallons, and gallons that we were sucking out and so forth.”

West Virginia American Water confirmed early on that a water main break happened that day, but the water company said little else in the weeks that followed. That changed Monday before lawmakers.

West Virginia American President Rob Burton told lawmakers he has his own questions about how this happened.

“Until there is a full investigation, prematurely declaring what caused the incident will not be helpful to prevent such an event in the future,” Burton told lawmakers. “That type of finger pointing must stop today, so that we all get it right for the customers impacted.”

Burton testified the water main break happened along Madison Street. He described the line as a 34-year-old, 8-inch main made of ductile iron. He said readily available records dating back to 2009 show no history of leak or repair.

Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, lives on the West Side and was among those affected by the outage. He called for Monday’s testimony and asked about inspection of the water line.

“Basically what type of inspection was involved, and when was the last time that it was inspected?” he asked Burton.

“So this type and size of main does not receive a physical inspection for its condition,” Burton replied. “That is why we do have the leak detection system that is permanently installed.”

Burton said that system’s sound-detection technology detected no sign of water leak on the day of the incident.

The Mountaineer Gas line is much older. The company’s president, Lokant, told lawmakers it is a 3-inch line line made of bare steel and installed in 1917. He told lawmakers an above ground survey in October found no signs of a leak.

WSAZ reached out to the company to find out if the line has even been physically inspected, since it was installed more than a century ago. The company had not responded as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Both presidents told lawmakers the two utility lines are buried close to each other, adding those lines have since been repaired and remain underground as of Monday.

Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, asked if the gas company could more have been done to keep the situation from spreading.

“Was there attempts to isolate sections off?” he asked Lokant. “Or did we kind of wait and see what was in the ground first? Or what was your process?”

“Well first of all, we didn’t know the degree of severity,” Lokant replied. “So there’s really no we could have at that point and time could have isolated it. So what we did was basically went to points, and we would see that there was issues. We started pulling meters -- water was coming out, then we knew it was a major issue that we had to address.”

Burkhammer also asked if the age of the gas line could have played a role, or if the event could reveal a larger problem anywhere there is a water line and a gas line together?

“It’s unprecedented,” Lokant replied. “We’ve never seen anything like this. One of the things is, is on the system, if we would have replaced that system, it would have been plastic pipe, so the plastic pipe could have had the same issue the water went in and so forth.”

Pushkin also asked about the lack of notification to gas customers.

“So you do not have an alert system in place?” Pushkin asked of Lokant.

“That is correct,” he replied. “Our alert system is going door to door to each customer’s premise.”

The gas president said work is underway by the gas company to implement a phone-notification system.

Monday was an opportunity for lawmakers to hear about issues impacting the state. Next month will be their first chance to enact law about notification systems or anything else resulting from the gas outage.

The gas company president told lawmakers it has no timetable for replacing the 106-year-old gas line.

The water company’s president said plans are to dig up the damaged -- now repaired -- water main as part of the investigation.

