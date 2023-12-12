Week long sunshine festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tuesday featured a fine snapshot of our weather to come this week. After a frosty start, stunningly blue skies draped the heavens. Nary a cloud in the sky with the sun in my eye (Carpenters, circa 1975) showcased a fine mid-December day. When the day had ended reached the low 50s though a gusty breeze did swirl around the downtown office buildings.

No reason to change that line of thinking through Saturday with daytime highs climbing first to the upper 40s on Wednesday then the mid-50s starting Thursday and lasting thru Saturday. By Sunday a western front will try to leech a shower out of the clouds. All the while, a southern USA storm will be forming in the Gulf this weekend before making its way up along the Atlantic seaboard. This will bring a windy and wet period to Myrtle Beach by Sunday. Right now this storm looks to only indirectly affect us with a wind shift and perhaps some east WV snow showers. Baring a change in course from this storm, the weather looks tranquil and mainly dry the next week or longer.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.