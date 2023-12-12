Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree

Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.(Mingo County Sheriff's Department)
By Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.

Marquita Gannon-Fleming is accused of stealing the Christmas tree on display for the town of Dingess.

The incident happened early Saturday evening near the tunnel in the Dingess area.

Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re also looking for a man suspected of helping Fleming take the tree. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators say Fleming faces petit larceny and conspiracy charges.

For previous coverage >>> Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Two arrested after high speed pursuit
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted
Community members dropped off donations at Lavalette Elementary on Saturday to replace the...
Community donates toys to replace ones lost in fire
Two people killed after motorcycle crash
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in Mason County, West Virginia.
Point Pleasant man accused of fatally stabbing father

Latest News

fake goods
Don't let fake goods ruin your holiday
building resources
Bridging resources West Virginia
htn childrens museum
Huntington Children's Museum launches building blocks campaign
Kamron Lawson
Kamron Lawson joins Landau for "Home for the Holidays"