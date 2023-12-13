Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
The Wayne County Board of Education had hoped to close the current Buffalo Elementary, but...
Buffalo school project not included in SBA’s $111 million funding
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Firefighters respond to house fire in Kanawha County
Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)
Hunter Biden makes defiant statement at the Capitol