Box truck overturns, road shutdown

A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911 dispatchers.(MGN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911 dispatchers.

It happened in the 8400 block of Teays Valley Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s between Scott Depot and St. Albans.

Dispatchers say one person is injured following the crash.

Crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unclear how long the road will be closed.

