Box truck overturns, road shutdown

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911 dispatchers.

It happened in the 8400 block of Teays Valley Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s between Scott Depot and St. Albans.

Dispatchers say one person is injured following the crash.

Crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.