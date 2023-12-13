Changes coming to FAFSA application

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Federal Student Aid Application will include many changes this year due to the FAFSA Simplification Act. The changes are aimed at making the application process easier for families.

Jennifer Finetti, with Scholarship Owl, said one of the most notable changes families may be aware of is the date the application opens.

“They did not open it in October as it usually does. This year, it’s going to be open by December 31st. They haven’t yet said what day in December.”

The Department of Education announced the length of the questionnaires also changed.

Applicants will be able to skip as many as 26 FAFSA questions, depending on their circumstances. Some applicants will need to complete as few as 18 questions, taking less than 10 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The 2024-2025 form is expected to expand eligibility for federal student aid to allow more students from low-income families to be eligible to receive federal Pell grants.

“The FAFSA will drive more funding towards lower-income students, and so that’s going to help a lot of families. That is such a game changer,” Finetti said. “If you receive the Pell Grant, that is free money that the student can use towards their education without having to pay it back. It’s different than a federal student loan.”

Finetti recommends students also apply for scholarships to help cut down on thier overall costs to receive a higher education.

“It’s really important that students understand with loans, you have to pay back. It takes the average student about 20 years to pay off their student loans, which is mind-boggling,” Finetti said.

While the new FAFSA calculations take family size into account, it will no longer give breaks to families who have multiple children in college, at the same time.

“If you did have more than one college child in college, at the same time, it was considered a benefit. In other words, it would increase your eligibility for federal grant aid, but that is no longer the case,” Finetti said. “That’s one change that will probably hurt middle-income and upper-income families, more than lower-income families.”

The application is expected to be open by December 31.

No information has been released on an exact date.

