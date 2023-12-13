Crash sends man to the hospital

(Source: WALB)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash in the West Hamlin area, emergency officials in Lincoln County say.

The one-vehicle crash was reported around 5 p.m. on the McClellan Highway.

The man was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, emergency officials say.

One lane was open to traffic. West Virginia State Police are investigating.

Additional details are unavailable.

