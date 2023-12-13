Desert-like dry air spells fine weather thru Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Space.com is touting tonight’s Geminid meteor shower as the best of the year. Since we are in the middle of the clearest, driest air in the US, the forecast is for ideal “shooting star” viewing weather. Of course the caveat, it will be cold IF you are planning to catch a glimpse! If all goes as expected, as many as 100 meteors per hour shooting across the sky may be witnessed. Turns out while tonight is the peak, there will still be also be some good shooting star conditions on both Thursday and Friday night as skies remain clear.

Tonight, crystal clear and cold tonight. Low a frosty 22 with teens in rural areas. Thursday and Friday blue skies with a light breeze Highs near 50 on Thursday then well into the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Lows both mornings will support heavy frost.

Saturday’s skies will trend partly cloudy and hazy as clouds increase from the west.

Sunday rain showers are likely from a western front then a southern storm will try to deliver a soaking rain Sunday night into Monday. That’s a change in thinking from earlier this week and this far in advance subject to another alteration/fine tuning as new data in received.

By the way, snow levers keep your eyes on this late weekend storm. It may hold clues to how we get a big snow later this winter ahead.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.