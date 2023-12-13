Firefighters respond to house fire in Kanawha County

(mgn)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Miami, West Virginia.

Fire crews from East Bank, Cabin Creek, Chesapeake, West Virginia have responded to the scene at Lisbon Lane and Joliet Road.

No word if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story.

