Man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

He said deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit stopped “an illegal vehicle” in the Ceredo area of Interstate 64.

Investigators seized a distribution amount of methamphetamine from the driver.

Larry McCoy, 58, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.

Thompson said McCoy was out on bond for drug charges in Cabell County before his latest arrest.

McCoy was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.