Man in body armor accused of firing shots arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies responded to a gunshot call and found a heavily armed man wearing body armor.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 2:19 a.m., at the apartments on Elk Village Drive in Elkview.

A deputy was already investigating an earlier complaint involving a man. A woman told deputies the man pointed a gun at her and then at himself before she left the apartment and called 911.

A second 911 call from a neighbor came an hour later reporting shots being fired at the complex, deputies say.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding James Kline, 42, walking on the road toward responding deputies with a semi-automatic rifle, wearing body armor, and having a heavy arsenal of ammunition.

Deputies say Kline dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

Evidence that Kline discharged his weapon multiple times was found by law enforcement.

Kline was placed under arrest for felony offenses of wanton endangerment, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person committing a violent crime while wearing body armor.

Kline has been arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

