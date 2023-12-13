Man from Carter County wins $50,000 on scratch-off

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Grayson, Kentucky had to get a second opinion after scratching off a ticket revealing a $50,000 prize on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Last month, Gary Stephens scratched the $50,000 Ca$h ticket and did a double take when he read what he had won. He had uncovered a win on every spot on the ticket, winning the game’s top prize.

“I started feeling chills running down the top of my head,” Stephens said. “It felt pretty good!”

“I had to call my twin boys for a second opinion. I just didn’t believe it,” he told lottery officials.

Stephens received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop located on North Carol Malone Blvd. in Grayson, where the winning ticket was sold, will receive $500.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.