Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park

Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed in a deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - It’s been four days since devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing four adults and two children.

All six victims have been identified.

Two of the victims were 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony Elmer, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

WSMV reports that Felipe Mendez Domingo told NBC that his family was in their home together on Nesbitt Lane when a normal Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“Sad,” Domingo said in an interview, which was later translated into English. “Big, big pain in my heart.”

He said he told his wife that they needed to get out of their mobile home for safety, but she wanted to stay.

“The mobile home next door started coming into our house, and the only thing I can remember is the noise and everybody screaming. Everyone was screaming,” Domingo said.

Neighbor Wanda McLemore said she also heard Perez screaming before finding her huddled over her baby after a trailer was thrown onto theirs.

Domingo said he knew his wife was gone when she wasn’t screaming anymore.

They had just moved from Guatemala about five months ago to the United States.

“We did everything as a family,” he said. “We were happy.”

Domingo said his goal is to deliver his wife and son back safely to their country.

A GoFundMe has started to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.
Driver crashes into gas station convenience store arrested for DUI
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Saint Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree

Latest News

The Supreme Court will consider whether to restrict access to a widely used abortion drug,...
Supreme Court decides future of abortion pill
(Source: WALB)
Crash sends man to the hospital
Blue sky days and frosted morns
First Warning Forecast
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York...
New York courthouse where Trump is on trial evacuated as firefighters arrive