New mayor appointed in Raceland, Ky.

RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Raceland City Council member Tony Wilson was voted in Tuesday night as the city’s new mayor.

Council members voted 3-1 in favor of Wilson filling the seat.

Wilson was not allowed to vote for himself.

He will be sworn in at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting.

If he wants to keep the seat, he’ll have to run for reelection in November of 2024.

Council members voted unanimously to remove the previous mayor, Eddie Cumpton, on Nov. 30.

